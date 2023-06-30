Schools are public or private institutions primarily for the education of children from the age of about three to eighteen and adults of unlimited age. They are Kindergartens, Elementary, Middle (junior), High (secondary), College and or University. All of us, hopefully, at one time or another have attended school at one time or another and again-hopefully- have enjoyed the experience and possibly with a lot of work and endeavor have graduated. Fortunately, I graduated from a high school, a community college, and a university.
The history of schools in the United States goes back to the founding of the country. The first colonial school was the Boston Latin School founded in 1635 and is both the first public and oldest existing school in the U.S. The first free taxpayer-supported public school in North America was the Mather School and opened in 1639 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. By 1900, 34 states had compulsory education laws and only 4 southern states had such laws. Schools were segregated until the late 1970s. Early public schools taught the virtues of family, religion, and community and did not include math or reading. Girls were taught to read, but not to write. Common schools emerged in the 18th century and educated students of all ages in one room with only one teacher.
I had to search through many boxes of cards in my stock and collection to find some interesting school postcards to show you seeing I did not have a specific school category separated. You can find school cards in most dealers stocks under children, education, schools, possibly photos, and categories titled miscellaneous. I chose these eleven cards to show you. They are delightful and were well worth finding. They are as follows:
#1 – A comic card of a teacher. Not posted. No Publisher. No card number.
#2 – A card showing an industrious child practicing at home. Artist-Kraus. Posted in Austria. No publisher, card #353.
#3 – The first day at school. UK card. Publisher-photo., Gunn & Co., LTD., Richmond. Valentine Series.
#4 – “And they say school days are your happiest days” -Gutmann & Gutmann, copyright 1908. Publisher-Reinthal & Newman, N.Y. No card number.
#5 – A photo of a class from Wormleysburg, PA. Posted on Nov. 18, 1908.
$6 – Amish children at the blackboard. A Curteich card. By E. Madciff, Hershey, PA. Not posted.
#7 – Amish children walking home from school. Publisher-Tichnor Bros. Boston, Mass. Not posted. Card No. SM-19. Photo by Marshall Dussinger.
#10 – Amish children in classroom. Copyright-Mel Horst. Witmer, PA. Not posted. Card #16119.
#11 – Amish children participation in class. Publisher-James E. Hess. Photo by Vincent Tortora. Not posted. No card number.
I hope you enjoyed these school cards. I just have a love for all cards as I hope you do. Happy hunting and God Bless you. Postcard shows are on the rise.