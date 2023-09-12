The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite. It is not a planet because it does not orbit the sun and is the fifth largest in the solar system. It does orbit the Earth. Its gravity affects the Earth’s tides and length of days. The moon can be viewed in its four phases, which are New Moon, First Quarter, Full Moon, and Last Quarter at different time of the year. The near side of the moon always faces Earth. The names for the moon vary in different countries and are as follows: Luna in Italian, Latin and Spanish; Lune in French; Celene in Greek; and Mai in German.
The Man in the Moon, or Moonman, or Moon face originated in many countries’ mythology and folklore. Some examples are Jewish, Medieval Christian, Norse, Haida, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Aztec. They appear on postcards and on numerous types of artistic mediums. The faces are subject to artistic license. And are very enjoyable, funny, beautiful, and fairly numerous. They can be found in many categories in dealers’ stocks at postcard shows, antique shops, and on the internet.
I have put aside fifteen postcards from my postcard stock to show you and I hope you enjoy them. They are as follows:
#1 — A winking moon of the SUCCESS SERIES, copyright by H. C. Westerhouse of New York, 1907. Publisher unknown. Posted at Saltillo, Tenn. on April 9, 1908. No card#.
#2 – Lucky Moon. Artist-Alice Luella Fidler. Publisher-American postcard “Photogravure.” Series 134. Subject 32. No card#. Not posted.
#3 – Fantasy Moon Man with New Year Greetings and two angels. Publisher PFB-Paul Finkenrath-Berlin. No. 8002 relief. No 8005 Brillant. No artist. Printed in Germany. Posted at Iron Mountain, Mich. on December 20, 1909.
#4 – Fantasy Moon Man sleeping while New Year comes in with two angels. Same as #3. Posted in Ohio in 1909. Postmark illegible.
#5 – Loving couple under the moon. No artist. Not posted. Publisher-Tichnor Bros. Inc., Boston, Mass. Two card #s-772 and 7895.
#6 – Couple on park bench with pooch and moon in background. Copyrighted by R. L. Wells. No artist. No card#. Posted at Pittsburg, Penn. on May 24, 1907.
#7 – Boy and Girl ice skating with moon watching. No artist. Publisher-Nelly (Dutch). Card#237. Posted at Leeuwarden, Netherlands on December 31, 1922.
#8 – A couple with a pair of moons. No artist. Publisher-SB. Series 1613. Not posted. Made in Germany.
#9 – Little girl holding the moon. No artist. Publisher-Stationer MFG Co. Quincy, Ill. No card#. Not posted.
#10 – Couple sitting on the moon. No artist. Publisher-Valentine. Printed in Great Britain. Moon Series. No card#. Not posted.
#11 – Bather having a drink on the moon. Card Titles-3. Tantalization. No artist. Publisher-Commercial Colortype Co. Chicago. Card #403. Not posted.
#12 – Couple separate. The honeymoon. With half-moon. No artist. Publisher-A.H. No card#. Posted at Dayton, Ohio on December 1, no year visible.
#13 – Beautiful moon face on New Year greeting. No artist. No publisher. Card#11. Printed in Germany. Not posted.
#14 – Moon face with 3 happy children. On a Happy New Year card. No artist. Publisher-Coloprint Special. Card #53452/1. Posted at Zwolle Station, Netherlands on December 30, 1954.
#15 – Clown riding moon on New Year card. Artist-C.L. Publisher-Svensk Tillverkning. No card#. Posted in Sweden-PM not legible.
I hope you enjoyed seeing the Man in the Moon postcards I’ve shared with you. My next adventure will be White House Postcards. Interesting, I hope. Until next time. Happy Hunting. May God Bless You!
