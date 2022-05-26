3 Year Old Preschool Teacher at Keystone Elementary
What do 3 year olds do in preschool? Well, it looks like we are “just playing” but in reality we are focusing on the abilities and skills a 3 year old should develop. During our morning routine, we have free play and teacher-guided play. A few of the skills we work on are gross/fine motor, problem-solving, listening, pre-reading, memory, early mathematical concepts, and independence.
One of the most important takeaways for preschoolers is their skills and abilities around growing their independence. I like to have them take care of themselves, their belongings, and the items in the classroom. We teach that by having a daily routine they will follow throughout the year, and believe me they will let you know when the routine is not the same! One of my favorite things about being a preschool teacher is witnessing the growth and development of each child in our classroom.