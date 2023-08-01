Many years ago, when I began writing for this publication, it was known as “Barr’s Postcard News,” and “Collector’s Journal” was a separate but equal entity aimed more to the interests of antique collectors than to deltiologists. Recently, these two publications merged to become a source of information for a more general audience. Barr’s Postcard News has also added “…and Ephemera” to its title. At a local antique show, I asked an antiques dealer if he had any postcards or other ephemera. From the puzzled look on his face, it was obvious that he had no postcards and did not know what I meant when I used the term “ephemera.” That got me to thinking that not all antique lovers may be familiar with the term “ephemera” which is more closely associated with postcard collectors and other paper enthusiasts. What follows is my understanding of the term.
The Oxford Dictionary defines ephemera as “things that exist or are used or enjoyed for only a short time.” Until recently, ephemera referred primarily to paper advertising items. However, some non-paper items are now considered to be ephemera such as tobacco tins and Cracker Jack prizes.
Personally, I still consider ephemera to be paper items which were intended to be used and then discorded. Some examples from my own collection follow.
Figure #1 shows a cigar box label produced in the late 1800s. The development of chromolithography allowed colorful labels for cigar boxes and other products to be made inexpensively. In some cases, as many as twenty different colors would be incorporated into a single label. The labels are often collected by topic such as beautiful women, historic figures, animals, or sports.
Figure #2 is of a typical late 19th century advertising trade card. Also produced by chromolithography like advertising labels, these cards were produced by the millions for thousands of different products. Designed to attract housewives to particular brand-name products these cards became so popular among collectors that it was not unusual to find an album filled with trade cards in the parlor of a Victorian home for visitors to enjoy.
Another form of card that was presented to children at school or in Sunday-school was the reward of merit card (Figure #3). These cards were awarded for exemplary performance in scholastic activities or for perfect attendance at Sunday school.
Almanacs are another favorite among ephemera collectors. These booklets date back to at least the 1600s. Early almanacs contained valuable information for farmers such as weather forecasts and planting data as well as astronomical charts and a calendar. Almanacs produced by quack medicine companies are very popular and often contain outlandish testimonials as to how the company’s product cured patients of everything from cancer to syphilis (Figure #4).
Also favored by ephemera collectors are advertising and patriotic covers. These consist of envelopes upon which are printed various images which are both colorful and artistic. My favorites are gun covers (Figure #5) and Civil War patriotic covers (Figure #6).
There are dozens and dozens of other categories of ephemera for which collectors are on the lookout. In future articles, we will explore some of these areas. Perhaps, you’ll find something that tickles your fancy.
Until next time, stay safe and good hunting!