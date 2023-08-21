Athletic Director
VAN HORNE — I wanted to inform you of all the exciting opportunities that await your students and how you can be involved at Benton Community!
Q) How do I find out what is going on?
A) https://www.benton.k12.ia.us/ Please explore our website for all of the activities!
B) https://wamacconference.org/public/genie/150/school/102/ We do our best to include competition and practice schedules on the activities calendar.
C) Social media. I often tweet out news and notes regarding our activities programs. Give me a follow at @spfiffner! Follow “Benton Community Schools” on Facebook! Also, many of our programs have their own social media accounts!
Activity Tickets
These can be purchased at the MS-HS office
($40 for students, $85 for adults) They allow for admittance into any MS-HS event.
Gate Admission for 2023-2024 for all middle school and high school athletic events is:
Football: Adults $6
HS Events: Adults $6, Students $6
MS Events: Adults $5, Students $2
Activities Passes: Passes can be purchased at the MS-HS office.
Options for senior citizens are available… check it out!
Boosters Club Meetings: Band Boosters – Third Wednesday of each month at 7 pm at the MS/HS. (Everyone is welcome.)
Athletic Boosters – First Wed. of the month at 6:30 pm at
Atkins Elementary. (Everyone is welcome.)
Physicals
Just a reminder that all 7th-12th grade student-athletes need to be fully registered(current physical, concussion forms, etc.) online at https://benton-ar.rschooltoday.com/. Student-athletes cannot participate until this happens.
Fall sports for high school cross country, football, and volleyball started August 7th. Middle school cross country, football and volleyball will begin August 22nd.
Physical forms can be obtained here: https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/PreparticipationPhysicalForm.pdf
Live Streaming in 2023-2024
The Benton Activities Department continues to seek ways to provide more opportunities for Bobcat Fans across the country to watch our events. We have a Hudl Focus camera to show events at our stadium and in the gymnasium. All events at those locations will be able to be live-streamed. This would be a great opportunity for out of town/state relatives to be able to watch their favorite Benton Bobcat! All our live streams can be watched on our YouTube Channel by searching “Bobcat Cast” on YouTube or by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-b1rPJ2V2UAJIvjKeq_8Q/featured
Staying up to date with the Bobcats
The easiest way to stay up to date with activities is to visit the WaMAC Website at https://www.wamacconference.org/g5-bin/client.cgi?G5genie=150. Once there, you can click on Benton and see the daily schedule as well as all sports schedules for the year.
R-School APP (Activities School Calendar)
Our activities calendar is also easily accessible through an app.
Below are the steps:
Search: R school (icon with a hat and rst on hat)
Click on Iowa
Find WaMaC and Click on Benton Community
Homecoming Date: September 22, 2023 vs. Fairfield
Prom Date: April 20, 2024 at Atkins Elementary Center
I am so excited for the 2023-2024 school year!! Please come out and support our Bobcats!!:)