Nutritious Noon Meal: On-Site, Carryout, and Home Delivered Meals are available Sunday thru Friday. Suggested contribution for individuals age 60 or older. All ages are welcome!
Fresh Conversations: A free monthly interactive program focusing on physical activity and good nutrition for older adults facilitated by Madeline McCabe. Developed by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Service and the Department on Aging and coordinated by Linn County Public Health.
Free Blood Pressure Clinic: Twice a month, Virginia Gay Home Health staff visit the meal site to take participants’ blood pressure.
Encore Essentials (Produce Pantry): A monthly distribution with a wide array of fruits and vegetables as well as dairy options and a select meat option. This program is made possible with thanks to the HACAP Food Reservoir in partnership with Heritage Area on Aging.
Bingo: Twice a month, participants can partake in 10 Cent Bingo after the meal. Each card costs 50 cents as five games are played.
To sign up for an early copy of the menu please send an email to llough@hacap,org and write “Menu Request” in the Subject Line.
Menus are also available at https://www.hacap.org/healthnutrition or https://vintontoday.com/articles/Business or may be available in the Cedar Valley Times.
For more information or to make a reservation, please call 319-472-4761 and press 1 for the dining room to leave a message.