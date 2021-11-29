The Independence Garden Club held their Nov. 23 meeting at the Falcon Civic Center. Joellen Yeager and Ruth Hamilton were hostesses for the event serving up tasty treats of autumn. President Cindy Walton opened the monthly meeting by leading the group with the reciting of the Conservation Pledge.
A dozen members answered the roll call at the Tuesday afternoon meeting by naming a plant that began with the last initial of their names... geranium, hosta, begonia, rose, sunflower, and yarrow were among those named. The secretary’s October minutes were presented and approved. Treasurer Linda Bowden discussed the month’s deposits and expenditures. Following a vote, the members reinstated the pre-COVID Dollars for Scholars scholarship funds to the Independence and Jesup high school back to $400 per school. The support of the local communities at the annual May plant sale makes these annual donations possible.
Kitty Kaiser shared the Tips and Tricks for which Nancy Weber had provided. When trimming spirea and potentilla shrubs, it is recommended that:
• cut within 6 inches of the ground in the fall and spring (trim behind the buds)
• remove visible dead wood
• the remaining shrub will shoot new growth in the spring
• maintenance pruning will help keep plants healthy, tidy, and not overgrown
For other shrubs, remove half of the growth in the fall and shape. The resulting plant will be fuller in the spring.
Correspondence news was shared. District 2 Director Shirley Bergman then shared information from State President Walt Reemtsma about possible changes to the name and status of the Life memberships. She reviewed state scholarships that were offered, and announced that the District 2 meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 13 in Decorah. The annual June state meetings for 2023 and 2023 are scheduled to be located at the Reiman Gardens in Ames.
Joellen Yeager presented the Conservation Report. She had researched how drones were becoming increasingly valuable tools in conservation work. Drones can provide vital information for forestry health by helping to survey areas that are remote and difficult to monitor or inaccessible; thus, the drones can help save with costs and efficiency. The drones can help detect and manage pests and diseases. The gathered data can help improve forest management planning. Drones are capable, too, of dropping pre-germinated seeds into forest regions that have been damaged or destroyed. Drones can also help firemen keep track of fire fronts and identify the location and intensity of hotspots, helping the decision makers direct firefighting activities.
Dixie Bagby provided Lexington Estates with a floral arrangement for November.
Cindy Walton shared information on the facility’s current COVID protocol. Following discussion, members determined that the Independence Garden Club would not lead in monthly craft sessions during the coming year in order to help with securing health for both residents and club members. Resumption of the craft activities will be revisited at a later time.
Members generously donated to the Independence Area Food Pantry by bringing in a wide variety of paper products to the November meeting. President Walton checked with food pantry management and learned that the food pantry is also accepting financial donations to help support community members in need. Club members voted to also contribute $200 to the pantry to use at their discretion. (Motion to donate $200: Joellen, Dan Alberts — second, Carried.)
The book committee presented the club with the choices for the club’s 2021 donations to the local public libraries. The Independence and Jesup libraries will receive books on floral arranging: The Flower School written by Calvert Crary (Jesup) Flower Recipe by Alethea Harampolis (Independence). Young readers will enjoy two books written by Jerry Pallotta: The Flower Alphabet Book (Jesup) and The Vegetable Alphabet Book (Independence). In addition, the Jesup library will receive a trio of books donated in the name of the garden club by one of its members: Composting for Beginners by Martin Parker, Let it Rot! by Stu Campbell, and Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners by Tammy Wylie.
Shirley Rozendaal was presented the state Circle of Roses pin and certificate as the recipient of the state award for garden club members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for their local chapter. Shirley served as president of the Independence Garden Club from 2008-2009 and is also an Iowa State Master Gardener. She was instrumental in planting a field of wildflowers and buckwheat by the historic Old Mill along the Wapsipinicon River. She is a supportive leader who quietly leads by doing. She is knowledgeable about nature, conservation, and many varieties of plants and has served as an active volunteer at the Buchanan County Nature Center for many years. Shirley has planted, nourished, and maintained the many flowers along the Rose Trail that runs near her home and also near the main gate of the Buchanan County Fair Grounds. She is a humble and deserving recipient of the Circle of Roses award.
Mary Steuben gave a PowerPoint presentation on “What’s in a Name?” Rather than a lesson on plants’ scientific names (family, genus, and species), Mary shared a light-hearted slide show on flowers’ common names. Some flowers were easy to identify houseplants, wildflowers, and common garden varieties with interesting or unusual nicknames, while other photos featured the more uncommon exotic plants more likely to found in arboretums. Regardless, the photos challenged the club members to identify the flowers by name: the weird, the silly, the creative, the copycats, and the just plain goofy names people have given to plants. Some plants were doppelgangers that looked like a twin to another object (lobster claw, lady’s slippers, Dutchman’s breeches are just a few). Others borrowed their names from animals: snapdragon, pigsqueak, and elephant’s ear were some of the featured slides. Some had unfortunate names bestowed upon them such as humped bladderwort, cow slobber, stinky squid, and skunk cabbage. A few others had names that might cause a viewer to blush! Hmmmm. (!?!) The presentation taught tidbits of interesting information and offered a few chuckles, too.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Consider becoming a member for the 2022 year! We’d love to have prospective new members join us at our next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. We will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Ruth Hamilton will be sharing “A Christmas Tea” with members providing a variety of delicious Christmas goodies and recipes to share. Jean Rouse will demonstrate mini teacup floral designs. Stephanie Orth will provide the Lexington Estates Floral arrangement for the month of December. The 2022 officers will be installed at the December meeting. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information. Hope to see you then!