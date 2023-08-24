VINTON — Anyone with adult children can testify to the deafening silence of the empty nest. Even though raising our children to independence is the goal, nothing can really prepare us for the pain of letting go when that goal is met. A bittersweet stage, many parents, eventually, make the transition just fine. For some however, the intensity of emotions can result in “Empty Nest Syndrome.”
Not a clinical diagnosis, ENS refers to the emotional distress many parents feel when their youngest child leaves home. Parents can experience depression, anxiety, guilt, or even some form of identity crisis when navigating through this transition.
Although mothers typically tend to suffer from ENS more, fathers can experience it as well. Stay-at-home parents, who provided most of the primary care, tend to experience ENS at a deeper level due to the drastic change in daily activity. For married parents, this time is often anticipated and can result in a stronger marriage with the change in focus from their children to each other, However, if one parent struggles more than the other when the kids move out, this can create some unforeseen conflict.
Single parents have varying degrees of experience with ENS, as well. Many single parents also worked, so they naturally cultivated a work identity not affiliated with their children. Socially, they can make the transition easier, but at home, the quiet is often felt much deeper. Without a partner, the empty nest can be alarmingly quiet, so single parents may experience ENS, simply due to the solitude.
Yes, we will even miss the laundry, and the noise, and the messes, but this stage can be beautiful. The following tips can help ease the transition of the Empty Nest.
Be grateful.
Instead of feeling bad about what is no longer, we can embrace the gratitude that we had the opportunity to raise people. We can carry that gratitude a little further and be thankful for the time we now have without laundry, noise, and mess.
Stay connected with your adult children.
Regular interaction with our adult children can help ease the sting of separation. Thanks to the modern world, this is more possible than ever. Many empty nesters have created group chats with their adult children and their spouses. This can even help adult siblings stay connected. Communication must include respect for our adult children’s schedules and relationship boundaries.
Don’t isolate.
Resisting the urge to isolate and seeking support with a therapist, or support group, may be necessary. Additional support options include church, family and friends, or even a fellow empty nester. Sharing the experience with others can help us process through the emotions in a healthier way than isolation or suppression.
Find Creativity
Parenting is essentially a creative process in that parents help create their children’s personalities. Introducing another creative outlet can help fill this void. For many parents, the time restrictions of raising children prevented them from following their own pursuits. The empty nest provides the time and space for these dreams to come to life again. Taking a class, finding a new hobby, or volunteering can help fill up the need for purpose many empty nesters feel.
Connect with your spirit.
Spending some of your new time in prayer, or meditation, or in nature can help meet the spiritual needs that parenting can naturally inhibit. The extra time and the quiet of the empty nest can provide the necessary space for healing that the demands of parenting often prevent. Embracing the quiet and learning to be still can have exponential benefits for our mental and overall health.
When sadness hits, remind yourself that the “something missing” is not really missing at all. They are out there living the life we raised them to live and the years we gave them will always be in them. An empty nester myself, I would like to pass on the following advice I received form a dear friend that really helped me during the transition.
“Put some of that parenting love back into yourself. Learn. Grow. Heal. If it’s still too hard to choose for yourself, do this for your kids too. Someday, they will also be at this stage. Watching you grow now, gives them future freedom to do the same.”