To the Editor:
In America today, citizens are being stripped of our God-given, Constitutional rights. One great injustice in this country is the plight of January 6th patriots. Over 500 are now incarcerated in the Washington D.C. jail and other U.S. jails. These citizens from around the United States, many who have not been indicted and are denied bail, have had FBI forcibly invading and searching their homes, and incarcerating them in one of the worst jails in the country (the DC jail) for over a year. The conditions that these patriots are forced to endure are unimaginable in our country, who prides itself on its humanitarian safeguard of liberty and justice for ALL. We even provided Islamic terrorists at Gitmo with prayer rugs, Halal food, and soccer fields…but our U.S. citizens are allowed to wallow in overflowing sewage and black mold, forced to drink dirty water and eat inedible, marginal food, suffer beatings from guards, denied medical care, and denied any religious services or activities (which are available to everyone else). These are POLITICAL PRISONERS! BUT they are also patriots and veterans who assembled in a peaceful protest contesting the fraudulent election results in November 2020. We can agree to disagree about all of that ... we still have freedom of speech in this country. However, I would suggest that we should all be horrified at the conditions that American citizens are forced to endure in American prisons because of their political beliefs.
Mary Jane Svobodo — Aurora
Kathryn Ratliff — Independence
Renita Wieland — Independence
Ruth Hamilton — Independence
Kitty Rehberg — Rowley
Elizabeth Bare — Winthrop
Sharon Fairchild — Winthrop