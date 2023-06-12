VINTON — To operate as an open site, the site must be located at or in the attendance area of a school with 50.0%+ free/reduced or within the boundaries of an eligible census block. Initial eligibility data can be used for up to 5 summers.
Vinton Shellsburg does not currently have a school with 50% free & reduced eligibility. In looking at our claims, Tilford Elementary is really close.
Shellsburg Elementary and the Garrison library used qualifying school data from the 2020-21 program year from Shellsburg Elementary with 53.54% free/reduced eligibility. This data can be carried forward to qualify open site operations for 5 summers which include the summer of 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Tilford Elementary used eligible census data from the 2017-18 program year which was used to qualify the site for 5 years (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022). This data can no longer be utilized as the summer of 2022 was the last summer of the 5 year period of eligibility that was locked in during the summer of 2018. With that, Tilford Elementary does not have eligibility data to operate in the summer of 2023 (unless the free/reduced percentage noted in the claim would increase to 50.0%+
Vinton does also have an eligible census region in the NW corner of town. See map
After much deliberation, visiting possible sites, and many discussions, it was decided to offer the grab-and-go type meals in Vinton in the approved region, to be able to offer meals for families that would best utilize the service, rather than not providing the service at all.
This is a federally funded program monitored by the Department of Education, there are many rules and regulations that must be in place to operate. Following these regulations is a must and is observed to assure implementation is in place and being followed.
I would love to offer this very successful service at Tilford Elementary in the future. What I need you to do as a parent/guardian, is to take the time to fill out our free and reduced application when you register your students for the upcoming School year. You will not be able to do this until after mid-July of this year. We have many options on how to do so and it is confidential. We will be sharing that information soon.