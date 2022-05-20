INDEPENDENCE – Wilbert “Bud” Hawker, 96 years old, of Independence, Iowa, passed away at Lexington Estate in Independence on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Private family graveside services will be held at Pine View Cemetery in Delaware, Iowa. Memorials in honor of Bud may be made to Otter Creek Animal Shelter, 400 Main Street N., Hazleton, Iowa, 50641; or Fontana Park, 1883 125th St. #9695, Hazleton, Iowa, 50641.
Bud was born in Prairie Township of Delaware County, Iowa, on July 16, 1925, the son of Harry John Hawker and Emma Louise (Harder) Hawker. He was the youngest of four children. He attended the country schools of Delaware County. Bud farmed with his father for a number of years on the family farm in Lamont, Iowa. After his parents passing, he moved to Independence to be closer to his brother, Norbert, and family. Bud worked at Fontana Park, Modcomp Homes, and the City of Independence Water Department. He retired from the City of Independence in 1990. Bud married Marian Sullivan at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence on August 10, 1985. She preceded him in death on July 5, 1991. A decline in health forced Bud to enter the care center. He has resided at Lexington Estate since May 2014.
Bud is survived by six nephews and two nieces: David Sawyer of Texas, Daniel Sawyer of Earlville, Duane Sawyer on Illinois, Nyle Robinson of Earlville, Arlyn Robinson of Cedar Rapids, Ken Hawker of Independence, Brenda Sage of California, and Dawn Gritton of Independence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marian; his brother and sister-in-law, Norbert and Anne Hawker; his sister and brother-in-law: Carmen and Orville Sawyer; and his sister and brother-in-law, Alma and Everett Robinson.
