Small schools are different from big schools, with both having their advantages. But the Janesville School District has captured the best of both worlds—the spirit and flexibility of a small school with access to expanded programs in other towns.
The result is that the students can do everything they want.
“We’re certainly proud of the student body and the opportunities we can provide,” said Janesville Superintendent and High School Principal B.J. Meaney. “In small schools, it’s always tough to provide opportunities for students, in different class offering, sports activities, clubs, etc.”
But, as he noted, Janesville has partnerships with Waverly-Shell Rock and Waterloo school districts, with Hawkeye Community College, and with Wartburg College, which vastly expand choices for the Janesville students.
Meaney gave the example of his oldest son, who is in tenth grade.
“He’ll go down to the Waterloo Career Center in the morning. He’ll take a couple of classes down there. He’ll come back here. He’ll start on whatever the team is that season. He’s been in the musical, he’s in the band, he’s on the yearbook. He’s able to do it all.”
At Janesville, “the student can be on the basketball team AND be in the musical AND be in the band and participate in everything,” Meaney emphasized.
“Quite frankly, in order to make those programs work, the kids understand that they have to participate in everything,” he added, “and they do.”
Meaney notes that it can be hard to fit everything in, that the students need to master time management, but the choices let them explore many different avenues of interest.
“They’re not forced to choose early and stay with a club, sport, activity, like may happen in other school districts,” he said.
That level of diverse involvement requires the support of parents, coaches and sponsors, Meaney indicated.
“They understand that we have to allow our students to participate in everything,” he said. “They can’t be just a football player or just in band. They have to be allowed to participate and be successful in other activities.”
He observed that many people involved in the school district have been there “a very long time.”
“In a lot of cases, they went (to school) here,” he said. “So they get it. They understand that while volleyball has won five state titles, in order for Janesville to have a good basketball team, or a good softball team or whatever the other thing might be, we have to be willing to let those kids go explore that opportunity.”
All that involvement across so many areas leads to a tight-knit school community.
“We believe that people want to attend Janesville to get the small-school feel, where they can be involved in everything and everybody knows you, and everybody’s there to look out for you.”
That interest in the small school has led to total enrollment, preK-12, growing from 340 when Meaney arrived in 2013 to over 500 students this school year. A school expansion project was completed in 2020, adding 12 classrooms, a band room and a new gym.
“And we’re quickly filling it up,” Meaney observed. “It’s exciting times, here.”
The building addition came about because of community support.
“The community is incredibly supportive,” Meany said. In addition to school support groups and local business support, “our parents are great.”
David Beanblossom, mayor of Janesville, referred to that community support on the day of the school’s homecoming parade, which marched through downtown.
“It’s not a big one,” he said, “but the town shuts down and the world stops for about 20 minutes and lets the kids do their thing. It’s neat. Everyone turns out for that.”
Meaney noted that the student body makes it worthwhile to work in the school district.
“If the student body were a sour group, things would be difficult, but our students are great,” he said. “For the most part, the kids that grow up in a small community, they become family.
“That’s what draws me to stay in Janesville. I can’t imagine myself working anyplace else,” Meaney continued. “It’s a great place to be.”