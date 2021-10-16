Nolan Knight presented a riveting program Sunday evening Oct. 10 about the Jaycee Bike Ride Race June 14-22, 1964 from Webster City, Iowa, to Dallas, Texas, that he and Jack Corell rode and won. It was a 780 mile ride and their winning time was 50 hours and 8 minutes. It was amazing!
Sunday, Oct. 24, Ed Gibbs will relate stories about Strawberry Point during his life time so far at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Listening to Ed will help you visualize, and learn about Strawberry Point, its people, and changes over the past 60+ years. We need to know the past to learn, understand, and grow into the future.
The museum will take part in the Pumpkin Walk Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come and show us your costumes! We look forward to seeing the goblins, ghosties, scarecrows, astronauts, monsters, hooligans and everyone at the museum door for tricks and treats.
The Wilder Memorial Museum presents its 2021 Dinner & The Dubuque Music Men Saturday, Nov. 6, at the National Historic Franklin Hotel. (Yes, the Hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places, right here in Strawberry Point.) Social Hour is 5-6 p.m. with the buffet style meal serving at 6 p.m. There is limited seating. Tickets in advance are $35 and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets early by calling 563-419-5329 or 563-379-6170. You will enjoy a terrific meal and entertainment. The presence of your company is requested.
This event officially closes our museum season for 2021. However, as I have stated before, I will gladly give museum tours at other times. I can be reached at 563-419-5329.