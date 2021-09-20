The summer museum season is done but we are open during the September and October weekends. You can still get your tour in on the weekends and even later on if you call me at 563-419-5329 to schedule a tour.
Our museum programs are striking a strong chord of interest with many people, even as far away as Ankeny, with standing room only! Amazing!! Thank you!!
Jan Esch provided excellent details about Kleinlein Hollow, Sunday, Sept. 12. Do you like to connect a dot to dot puzzle to see how it comes together and what is hidden comes clear? We are doing some of that through our programs. Frank Gibbs knows Kleinlein Hollow and attended the Kleinlein Program. He shared several interesting stories with me recently that date back to when he was a child and as a young man. Jan’s program brought a lot of interesting memories to the forefront of people attending!
The Oct. 10 program, “Iowa Jaycees 1964 Bicycle Race to Dallas, Texas,” has been changed to the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m. The church is just kitty-corner across the street from the museum. There will be more room and we will have a microphone, thanks to a donation by Carole Lohmann. I know that people struggled to hear on Sunday, Sept. 12, but they persisted and most of them stayed to the end.
Ed Gibbs will share a lot of “Do you know?” and “For Your Information” pieces at the UMC Fellowship Hall about Strawberry Point’s Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 24. The time has been changed to 6 p.m. also. Cemeteries are not popular places in general, but a lot of our Strawberry Point heritage lays resting in Strawberry Point’s Cemetery on East Mission Street. The history links are fascinating for who’s who in the past, to the present, to the future.
Thank you for your donations during our programs! The museum will be replacing the overhead florescent lights with LED lighting. We recently received a gift earmarked for that project. What a great help this is! Every dollar helps! The display cases have all been changed to LED lighting but it’s very important to complete the project and get all the ceiling lights converted over. This is no little project! LED lighting saves money in the long run and is very important to protect and preserve all the artifacts entrusted to us. Lighting is something that we take for granted all the time. It has been stressed to me that the lighting change over is very important and necessary. Even if you don’t particularly notice it, it’s the long term effects that tell the story against our displays.
Remember! Thanks to the great attendance at the museum’s programs, the Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 programs will be at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point.