OELWEIN – William L. “Bill” Hoover, 49, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. William L. Hoover was born July 12, 1973, to Billie and Darlyn (Rush) Hoover.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday October 28, 2022, and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa.