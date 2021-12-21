HAZLETON – Winter is a great time to get outside and explore the woodlands. Get the kids outdoors this winter break by bringing them to Fontana Park for a great time at winter day camp!
The camps will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 12 to 2 p.m. for ages 5-8 and Thursday, Dec. 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. for ages 9-12.
The camp will feature exciting activities including snowshoeing (if there is enough snow), winter tracking, birding and maybe even shelter building. Dress for the weather because the camp will mainly be outside. During camp, there will be hot chocolate and a special snack. Preregistration is required and costs $5 per child so be sure to go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on ‘Public Events.’