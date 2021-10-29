INDEPENDENCE – The nice fall weather will soon be turning into winter. Are you properly prepared? To learn more about what you should be doing to prepare for the upcoming winter weather, make plans to attend an informational presentation at the Independence Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE, Independence) on Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m. Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator, will present valuable information about what you can do to keep you safe in the winter weather ahead.
This event is open to the public to attend. If you would like to stay and join us for a meal, please contact Missy Anders at 319-334-7011 to reserve a meal. Meals are available on a contribution basis based on income for those over 60. Otherwise, the cost of the meal is $8.10 for those under age 60.