WINTHROP – The Winthrop C&C Club would like to invite you to the 3rd annual Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 at the Winthrop City park.
There will be prizes for the best decorated trunk and a costume contest. If your business or organization would like to participate, please email the Winthrop C&C Club at winthropcclub@gmail.com.
The C&C Club is also busy planning the 2nd Christmas on Madison event, Sunday, December 5 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Mark your calendars and bring your kids and enjoy an afternoon of crafts, hot chocolate, cookies, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas caroling, and more! We will close out our afternoon with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.!
More details to come soon! Watch for more information on activities and participating businesses and organizations.
Please join us for our next meeting, Monday, November 15, 6 p.m. at City Hall. The C&C Club is always looking for new members and help with the community events!