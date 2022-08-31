ST. LUCAS — The German American Museum, Library and Family History Center traveling exhibit, “Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” will be displayed through Labor Day weekend at The German American Museum, in St. Lucas. The museum is across the street from St. Luke Church at 212 E. Main St., St. Lucas. Summer hours include Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 563-778-2710 for an appointment.
