EDGEWOOD – A Steering Committee recently met to plan the details for a five-week course set to begin on Tuesday, January 25 in Edgewood.
Women Planning Ag Businesses is a multi-session course designed to guide participants through a process to establish or expand a farm-based or rural business.
“Thoughtful planning improves business success,” says Melissa O’Rourke, the Iowa State University Farm Management Specialist who will lead the program.
“We’re offering this course for any woman in the region interested in exploring, starting, or expanding a farm or rural business,” O’Rourke explained.
The program will meet in Edgewood on five consecutive Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon starting on January 25 and continuing on February 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Edgewood was selected as a central location for women in the region.
The course offers step-by-step approaches for developing business plans for local foods, family farm growth or transition, or other rural businesses. The course includes five sessions and will feature a variety of presenters on subjects such as production methods, new markets, human resource management, financial analysis, risk management and other topics important to building sustainable, profitable businesses.
“Participants will access valuable resources, networking and support while constructing business plans,” said O’Rourke, who is an attorney with extensive experience in working with farm and agribusiness interests.
The program is being jointly coordinated by the Delaware and Clayton County ISU Extension offices and will meet at the Woods Edge Golf Course upstairs meeting space. Women from anywhere in the region are welcome to join.
Enrollment is limited to a maximum of 25 women. A registration fee of $75 covers the five 3-hour sessions, all course materials, and lunch served at noon for each session.
Anyone interested in more information and how to register for the program should contact Jade Hargrafen at the ISU Delaware County Extension office (563-927-4201 or jadeh@iastate.edu) or Holly Loan at the ISU Clayton County Extension office (563-245-1451 hloan@iastate.edu).