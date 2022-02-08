Twenty-three people met for Independence Area Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, on January 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This month’s meeting was titled “Forgiveness: A Beautiful Gift,” and those attending enjoyed desserts and beverages. It also featured Jake Bass from AmeriCorps Senior Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, music by Abby Wiley, speaker Lori Mayer, and gifts to four people attending.
Bass, working form AmeriCorps Senior Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, “RSVP.” He explained the organization is tracking senior volunteers, 55 years and older in four focus area, of Reading Buddies, Disaster Preparedness, Tax Aide and Serving Community Organizations. These hours will be reported to the state of Iowa. He has just started his work in Buchanan County, has talked to many agencies, and found the county to have a large number of senior volunteers. He had handouts for the people present.
Abby, who works at a local grocery store, performed “Forgiveness” and “Hope.” She is a gifted soloist with a beautiful melody.
A former Registered Nurse, Lori told “forgiveness is a beautiful gift as we are on life’s journey.” She explained her life’s journey of being raised on an Iowa farm, having a happy childhood, attended Sunday school, developed a close relationship to God, and an attitude that “Jesus Knows me and would be my very best friend.” She did worry at times when her father did not come home for dinner due to his drinking. Finding the love of her life, she married, settled down and raised three children; but felt depressed and angry with her husband over his drinking and she neglected reading the Bible. She often argued or gave him the silent treatment. She felt she could change his behavior but realized she was unable to accomplish that change. Lori returned to God, joined AL anon and learned many lesson. Lori knew she had to forgive her husband but first needed to forgive her father, which she accomplished. She explained “God tell us to forgive others.” Later in life she had an incident where she was angry with her daughter and she became depressed, it was self-inflicted, her husband Tony helped her, she worked for forgiveness. Lori explained God understands us inside out, loves us and forgives our sins and asked each “where are you on your journey.”
The next Women’s Connection meeting is scheduled for February 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA. The feature will be “The Elm Tree”, the speaker and pianist for the program is Amy Jo Wrobel from Ankeny, IA. Call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com by Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. to make or cancel your reservations.