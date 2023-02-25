VINTON — Longtime Vinton-Shellsburg golf coach Janet Woodhouse has been selected as a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year, representing Iowa and the sport of golf.
“I was very surprised when I got the email,” Woodhouse said. “I showed it to my husband and asked if he read it the same way I did. It’s a huge honor for me. We have a lot of great golf coaches in this state.”
Woodhouse, entering her 30th season as head varsity coach of Vikettes golf with an overall record of 774-701, has coached the program to two State tournaments (2008, 2017) as a team and seen six individuals make State. Woodhouse’s tenure has also produced two WaMaC Conference champions, two runner-ups, and “numerous” athletes earn All-Conference and All-District honors. 13 golfers under Woodhouse have earned Academic All-State (27 ACT or higher and a minimum GPA of 3.7) and numerous All-Conference Academic honorees.
“I’m really proud of the number of girls who have been successful on the course, but also in the classroom,” Woodhouse said. “I love working with young people. I really can’t say enough about the quality of student-athletes I’ve coached during my tenure. Golf is a lifetime sport. It can be enjoyed socially and/or competitively. I’ve seen former players go out to coach or just continue to enjoy the sport. I enjoy sharing it with young people.”
Woodhouse took the time to thank the Vinton and Shellsburg communities for their support of the program over the years, teachers for working with student’s busy spring golf schedules and administration for making the season happen. Specifically mentioned both Vinton Country Club and Wildcat Golf Course for allowing students to practice and compete on their courses.
“There are a lot of good community people behind the scenes that make this possible,” Woodhouse. “I don’t like saying it takes a village because that sounds cliche, but in all honesty, it really does take all of those elements and components to have a successful program. I really have been blessed.”
The NHSACA will host an awards banquet for finalists and their guests on July 23 inside the Lincoln Station Grand Hall in Lincoln, NE.