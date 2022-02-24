This last week has been busy for Center Point-Urbana’s Jaclyn Wooldridge, qualifying for State basketball alongside her teammates on Saturday and signing to continue her throwing career at Mount Mercy University on Thursday.
“I’m excited to be involved with this team,” Wooldrige said. “They’re from all over the state, different parts of the country or even a different country. I want to get better and do my best and I believe Mount Mercy does that for me.”
Wooldridge was a 2021 State qualifier in shot put, placing 12th overall with a throw of 37’-6”. While shot put will certainly be an event for Wooldridge at Mount Mercy, she will expand her repertoire with the hammer throw and other events.
“There are events that aren’t introduced to us in high school,” Wooldridge said. “I’m eager to try it out. After State last year, I knew I wanted to do more and see how far I can go.”
The CPU senior stated the atmosphere at Mount Mercy and availability of the major she wanted contributed to her decision. She felt the team had a “family feeling” to it, while also being a smaller environment like she enjoys at CPU.
“They seemed like they wanted everyone to feel together and not be left uncomfortable,” Wooldridge said. “I know I have to do the same my last season here with CPU. I want to perform my best and then be ready for Mount Mercy.”
Jaclyn is the daughter of Andy and Ann Wooldridge of Center Point. She is involved in basketball and track at CPU. At Mount Mercy, she will study Special Education.