For the record…yeah, I cried…
As the final seconds of Saturday night’s Class 2A 152-pound championship match ticked down, I realized there was a tear coming down my right cheek, then another down my left cheek. Then I managed to get off a picture of Gabe Sanders’ hand being raised, making him the Viking wrestling program’s first-ever State champion, but probably the next 10 minutes or so was pretty much a blur. I can’t even remember who all I hugged — whether they wanted it or not — but it seemed like a lot. So I hope you’ll forgive me…I’ve been waiting an entire lifetime for this moment.
I don’t remember when it was, or what the moment was that made me realize the enormity of what “State Champion” meant, but at some point, in the very young days of my life I recall thinking having that title kind of made you a diety. In those days we didn’t tend to see a lot of guys around here who carried that title on their resumes, so they were something of an oddity.
When I was young, I watched the heroes that Dad coached try but come up short. Later, my friends and I used to talk about being State champs, about winning a State championship as a team; obviously that didn’t happen. We dreamed, but as Styx once put it, “…somehow we missed out on that pot of gold.”
In later years, as I watched from either afar, or up close again, I saw more and more guys come close but miss, as another chance brushed past us like a stranger in a crowd. In recent years, I had started to wonder if I would end up leaving this world someday without ever seeing it.
So yeah, I cried…so?
I talk about my Dad a lot. We always had a weird, but very close relationship, and we always had wrestling. Even though he quit coaching two years too soon, we always had that. I know it always bugged him we never had a State champ while he coached, and I know it always bugged him that we never had one in his conscious lifetime. Together we watched seemingly every program around us have multiple champions over the years while up until Saturday night, we had only ever had two ever reach the State finals: Jerry Blank in 1967, and Aaron Klosterman in 1992. And in between, we really hadn’t had anyone even come close. But Friday afternoon two Viking wrestlers made the finals – and another narrowly missed a chance at one – and suddenly there was hope again.
So yeah, I cried…your point?
There have been so many guys over the years who came close, and even more that didn’t come close because the fates slapped the chance away like a mom keeping a child out of the cookies; “Those aren’t for you!”
If I tried to name all of them, the list would reach the moon, but there are a few that stand out:
· Jody Corbett went through the 1966-67 regular season unbeaten, but a bizarre loss in the districts kept him out of even qualifying for State.
· Dan Knaack might have lost 10 matches in his last three seasons of high school, but four of those came in the Sectional finals and wrestlebacks his junior and senior years and he never even qualified for Districts.
· Dan Blanchard came into Districts his senior year and beat a defending State champ in the semifinals, then lost on riding time (in the last year it existed in high school), then lost in overtime and never even made it to State.
· Bart Gingrich lost one-point matches in the State quarterfinals two years in a row to the same guy who dominated the rest of the tournament and won it both years.
· Bryan Klosterman was unbeaten and ranked number-one in the State in 1995 but lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals and then ended up not placing.
· Joel Neve scored more points on Pat McCaffery of Centerville in the semifinals than McCaffery gave up all season, but he came up just short winning the title. But our amazing kid’s club coach still had that heart of a champion to come back Saturday and finish third.
· Carter Weeks got taken into overtime in the semifinals a few years ago and lost to the kid that won the championship.
· Scott Betterton was literally untouchable in 2019 until he ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals.
· Brady Ortner, whose place in this program’s history is secure at the top, came within inches of making it to the finals Friday afternoon, but still had that heart of champion to come back Saturday with two big wins to finish third and become this program’s first three-time State placewinner. Then he went to Disney World…well, Orlando anyway.
As Gabe Sanders’ championship match ended, I thought of all those guys and the dozens of others who got close but didn’t make it…
And I cried…sue me.
Over the 49 years since my father stopped coaching in 1973, we have had countless head coaches. Between 1973 and 1992 when my little cousin Jeff Frost took over the program, we had eight head coaches, and Jay Struve was there for six of those seasons. Between when Jeff left in 1998 and when I came back as coach in 2004, we three more. And between me and when Brian Sheston arrived, there were three or four others.
I’m so glad to say that right now, we have an amazing coaching staff. Coach Sheston and his coaching staff – Jay Bridgewater, Brandt Corcran, Mike Schwan, and some big guy named Jason Sanders – have taken us to the verge of a new level of success. They have embraced the future and are champions of wrestling for both guys and girls.
But I thought about the guys who coached me; about Gary Stamp, who was one hell of a great assistant coach. I thought about Bob Moen, whose love of wrestling probably surpasses mine, and to Jon Hamilton, learned the sport later in life, but gave you the motivation to make you want to walk across broken glass in a fire for him.
I’m sure Coach Moen was watching Saturday night and loving every minute, and I’m guessing that Coach Stamp and Coach Hamilton were looking down, right next to Dad and toasting the moment.
And I cried…what about it?
Gabe’s kid brother Cooper lost his finals match at 145, right before Gabe went out there. Cooper is really something; he is smooth and unflappable. There are times when he looks grossly out of position then somehow reaches back and finds something to grab onto that no one else can find and pull out a win, and usually a pin. Out of 40 wins this season, Coop pinned 32 opponents, usually in a very brief amount of time. He is amazing to watch, as are his three teammates – Aldin Swanson, Carter Lamont and Curtis Erickson — who went to State this year and all scored team points. These four guys are why the Vikings finished fifth at the State tournament; I’d have to look, but I’m thinking that the previous record might have been…25th or something.
Those four will be back, along with a group of other teammates who should now filled with a new resolve. And there’s our girls’ program; most of them have already been on the big stage of Xtreme Arena; they’ve tasted what the big stage has to offer, and they like it. I was overwhelmed by how many of them were in Des Moines this weekend and the way they soaked it all in. And it warmed my heart to think of the future.
And I cried…and I’m not ashamed of it.
And then of course there’s Gabe. This is a true competitor in every sense of the word; the first time I’d seen him the move home, he was playing in the program’s benefit softball game last summer. He didn’t look particularly comfortable out there, but he was there to try, there to pitch-in, and there to be the consummate teammate.
And that’s what Gabe really is; he and Cooper both brought a new intensity and work-ethic into the room that was like a seed-change to everything we’ve known for years. And through their sister Chole, who will officially join the girls’ program next season, and to little brother Gavin who will be in junior high next fall, that ethic has spread.
And that’s largely due to their parents. Jason and Angie have kept their kids on an even keel through all their successes and failures though love, a strong faith, and a sense of keeping things light and fun; seriously, if you saw the Christmas pictures…
Gabe went through some hard times over the last few months; he and the rest of the family lost Grandma Bonnie before the season started, then he suffered through concussions that could have ended his career. But he fought through it all, his resolve never wavered, and as the clock ticked down and he won his third – counting the two in Utah – State championship and the Viking wrestling program’s first ever I realized that if anyone was ever going finally carry our flag to the top of that mountain, Gabe Sanders was the right man for the job.
So, as he flexed to the crowd of 14,000, I cried…and I am damn proud of it.