It doesn't seem to matter what circle I'm in or where we go these days, the question of "Is there going to be a Boomtown 2023" is coming up more and more often! As the first day of summer is now just hours away, it's easy to understand why people are wondering about what has become one of Vinton's signature events!
Help put an end to the rumor mill!
Simply, the short answer is YES!! Yes, there will be a Boomtown 2023! Pick up the phone and tell your friends, grab the laptop, and email your family! Everyone grab your calendars and circle Saturday, August 26th! Boomtown is back for its 16th annual Vinton show!!
Let's make 2023 the year to get those 'Boomtown newbies' to the show! If you're anywhere this side of the Mississippi, this is an event that should NOT be missed.
While so many things have changed over the past 16 years (17 if we're counting the dreaded 2020), but a few very important things have never changed! This is still and always will be a show that needs to be seen from inside the grandstands where the views are unobstructed, the music makes it a party, the vibes are palpable, and the HEAT is real!!
Take a headcount of the people in your party and make your reservations now! Reserved seating will be available, grandstand seating will be first come/first served, and the lawn seating will be back. The gates will open at 4:00, so why not make an entire day out of it and start your Vinton visit off with some awesome shopping downtown and a walk through the vendors during Boomfest! There's always something to do when getting your Boomtown pregame on!
Follow us on Facebook, watch for more details as your Boomtown committee starts putting the plans together! If you have questions, message us on Facebook or contact Tami @ 319-558-7476.