Union saw state runner-up Ellie Rathe unable to take the track for her senior season, but success did not elude the Knights as their underclassmen stepped up to help six events to the State Coed Track and Field Meet this past weekend.
Sophomore Lauren Youngblut more than held her own in distance as she placed 21st in the 3,000m run with a time of 12:17. However, it would be the sprint events that got through to State for the Knights. Freshman Myah Pont was 18th in the open 100 with a time of 13.34. Pont would start off the 4x100 alongside sophomore Sydney Anton, junior Aubrey Gates and freshman Kate Carlson to finish 23rd with a time of 52.33. Anton, Gates, and Carlson were joined by senior Gracie Rathe in the 4x200 to finish 24th with a time of 1:53.
“Myah absolutely shocked me at Districts with placing second and then running just about her PR time at State,” coach Gina Feldt said. “She proved herself throughout the season in order to earn a spot on the 4x1 and she had a great first leg. The other three are in both our 4x1 and 4x2, so I can see them all going back next year if they continue to put the work in.”
Sophomore Ava Mills represented the Knights in field events, placing 20th in the long jump with a best jump of 15 feet. Mills would take the third leg of the shuttle hurdle relay alongside Anton, sophomore Reagan Sorensen and freshman Jailyn Petersen, which finished 15th with a time of 1:11.
“They are a young team, with one of the sophomores never hurdling before this season,” Feldt said. “Getting them to State was pretty phenomenal. I know they work hard at this and I’m excited to see what these four do with the shuttle hurdle over the next couple of seasons.
The Knights lose Gracie Rathe, a two-time State qualifier, to graduation. However, all other State qualifiers are back next season to build on 2022’s success.