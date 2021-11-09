The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins this week at Fareway, Friday- November 12, and next week at Walmart, Saturday- November 20.
Seventy percent of the money raised in Buchanan County stays in the county to help the needs of individuals and organizations. These needs cannot be met without the help of the many volunteers that take time from their busy schedules to ring the bell and those that stop to drop in a contribution. Check out the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page to learn the ways funds are used.
The committee is so grateful to those that help.
We are proud that our all-volunteer effort has helped us finish #1 for the like-sized towns the last 10 years. Last year during the pandemic, your generosity helped raise over $34,000.
Invite friends to ring with you to make it a fun time. Costumes, music and challenges between groups are welcome and can be arranged by calling Julie.
Thank you for helping make the holiday bright.
Here are the links for Fareway & Walmart.
(Ringing at Fareway and Walmart will be OUTSIDE this year.)
There are three ways to signup:
1) Click either link below to see the SignUp.
Walmart — https://signup.com/go/xJCfZfy
Fareway — https://signup.com/go/oMrgnoX
2) Send us a message to our Facebook page via messenger and we can help you!!
3) Call Julie at 319-327-2072