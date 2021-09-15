This week we celebrated the funeral Mass of one of our St. Mary, Urbana parishioners – Dan Mensen. His unexpected death both shocked and saddened many of us. You see, Dan was always there. He was always at Mass. Sometimes he led the rosary beforehand; other times he served as a minister of hospitality or usher. He carried out these ministries in an unassuming way.
When I met with Dan’s family, his daughter and sons told me how Dan was always present to them. He attended all the sporting events, whether they were playing or not. He was supportive of whatever they chose to do. Family was important to him and he enjoyed family gatherings of all sorts.
I heard stories from parishioners about how they often saw and talked to Dan at their children’s games and other performances as he was there supporting his grandchildren. He enjoyed when we had coffee and donuts after Mass and would joke about having just one more donut even though he probably should not. People remembered his smile and his laugh.
In the course of all these conversations and based on my experience, it became clear that Dan’s presence mattered to all he encountered.
As is true about so many parishioners I have come to know over the years, I will miss Dan. Something felt off at Mass last Sunday because Dan wasn’t there.
When I reflected on what I would write about this week, I kept thinking about Dan and how many lives he touched by simply being present – to his family, to his parish, to the broader community.
I thought about people who have drifted away, who I haven’t seen at Mass lately. I miss their presence too.
Whenever anyone is missing, we are less than we could be, especially in our faith communities. There’s one less person to be greeted and to greet others, to listen, and maybe share a laugh or a burden with another. At worship, our prayers and hymns are a bit quieter because a voice is missing. Each person brings a unique set of God-given gifts and talents, all of which are needed.
Covid changed things. Our churches were required to close for a period. When churches re-opened some continued to stay away out of concern. More people returned as vaccines became available and restrictions were lifted, but it seems many churches have not returned to the same level of participation they experienced pre-pandemic.
Many may think, “I’m just one person, no one will notice if I’m not there.” Maybe not everyone will notice, at least not right away. But the person you usually sit next to, the friend who enjoys visiting with you afterwards – they notice.
I don’t think we appreciate the impact our presence makes on others, how much each individual adds to the whole.
Your presence matters. If you’ve been away from your faith community for a while, I invite you to come back. You’ve been missed.