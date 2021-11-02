INDEPENDENCE – Despite a dreary day, youth from Immanuel Lutheran Church and Hope Wesleyan Church helped the Independence Area Food Pantry with the annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” on October 24.
Along with volunteer drivers, the youth scoured the neighborhoods looking for orange sheets designating donations on doorsteps.
“We collected 924.6 pounds of food and 83.6 pounds of personal care items,” said Director Jan Rowland.
In addition to items $350 was also collected.
See the Independence Area Food Pantry Facebook page for a current list of needed items.