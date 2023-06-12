VINTON – A request for rezoning at 903 B Avenue was denied by members of the Vinton city council during last Thursday’s meeting.
Dakoda Sellers, owner of the property, had submitted a request to change the zoning of the property from R-1 single family residential to B-1 Commercial on the city’s zoning map. The zoning request was a second attempt by Sellers to get the property rezoned. He had submitted paperwork prior for a different zoning change. He has spent nearly two years trying to get the zoning changed from R-1 single family residential. Originally he had submitted a request for R-3 multi family zoning. That request raised numerous concerns from the city about the change.
Sellers then requested the change earlier this spring and the matter had been sent to the city’s Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission for review before returning to the council for approval. With a vote of 4 to 1, P&Z approved the request for rezoning as long as all necessary variances and conditional use permits were required.
Prior to the council vote, a public hearing was held on the matter to allow citizens to voice their thoughts.
Tami Stark, Vinton council member, left her seat and sat before the council to voice concerns about the change. “I don’t feel that this should have gotten this far,” Stark stated. “We’ve got a lot of concerns about the proposed changes.”
Sellers spoke during the hearing to remind the council of the steps that had been taken to that point to get the changes made to the zoning.
Neighbors to the property were attendance at the hearing and raised a concern about the property value of their home decreasing if the proposed change was approved.
Council member Bethany Gates echoed those concerns. She stated that she had spoken to other residents close this property who stated that they were not aware of zoning change to B-1.
Sellers told the council that he had spoken to some of the neighbors of the property but had not spoken to everyone. For any zoning change, signatures of neighbors agreeing to the change needs to be submitted with the application. “I wasn’t able to meet with everyone, but I did receive the required number of signatures,” he added.
The public hearing was closed and a motion made for the first consideration of the ordinance amending the official zoning district map. The motion died with all council members voting no to the proposed change.
In other matter:
-A public hearing was set for Thursday, June 22, for the proposed disposal of property, 516 W 6th Street. The property is currently owned by the city. The city tried to sell the property at public auction last month but that sale was not completed.
-Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about an application for a State Revolving Fund loan submitted by the City of Vinton during a public hearing July 27. Contents of the loan application will be made available to the public to review the City’s plans for the design and environmental information related to the proposed improvements to the City’s wastewater system.
-Council approved a motion to move the first council meeting in July to Wednesday, July 12, from Thursday of that week. City staff would not be available to attend the meeting, so a motion was made to move the date of the meeting.